Beatrice Colleen Bratton Lucion, age 88, of Dublin, died Wednesday afternoon at her residence. She was born on February 12, 1935, in Pulaski, and was the daughter of the late Willie Sue Bratton and Jesse James Bratton. Mrs. Lucion retired from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant and was a member of the graduating class of 1952 at Pulaski High School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Albert F. Lucion, Sr., 15 brothers and sisters, and a son, David Douglas Mannon. She is survived by her two daughters; Teresa (Henry) Bolling of Pulaski, and Gail (John) Byrd of Aledo, TX: son; Anthony Curtis (Amy) Mannon of Salem: stepson; Albert F. (Tammy) Lucion, Jr. of Chilhowie: sister; Bonnie Jean (Thomas) Whisman of Dublin. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Her disposition will be private. The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Kidney Foundation or Kazim Transportation Fund, 628 Campbell Ave. Roanoke, Virginia 24016.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700