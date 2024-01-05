Chris M. Smith, mostly known as (Fig), age 57 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, January 3 2024. Born April 7, 1966 in Pulaski County to the late Doris Holt and Edward Smith SR.

He is also proceeded in death by maternal grandmother Margaret Thompson and Paternal grandmother Martha Lowery, uncle Terry Thompson and Aunt Cordelia Lethcoe, nephews Lamont Smith and Marcus Hickman.

He was “Uncle Fig’ to most. He was well liked by whomever he came in contact with because of his heart and love for people. Fig was an advent 49ers fan. He loved music and if you knew him you knew he loved to be certain of attention.

He is Survived by his

Daughters – Latilia Calfee – Radford, Tamera Smith – Dublin

Sons – Chris Calfee (Fiancée) Amber – Pulaski, Antwyn Calfee (Fiancée) Christina – Fairlawn

Grandchildren – Kymani & Kori, Magnolia and Josiah

Sister – Terressa Smith – Pulaski

Brothers – Edward Smith (ED) – Pulaski, Walter Smith (Leon) – Pulaski

Nephew – Dorian Hendricks – Dublin

Nieces -Tonya Smith – North Carolina, Ieshia Hickman – Pulaski

Aunt – Victoria Ruff (Troy) – Christiansburg

Uncles – Marvin Gant – Roanoke, Neil Thompson- Pulaski

Special Friend – Ralph Porter- Dublin

Funeral services will be held 6:00 PM – Friday, January 12, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Reverend Douglas Patterson and Reverend Frank Peters officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Fig’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.