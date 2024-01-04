January 7, 1944 – January 4, 2024

Dennis Dehart Atkins, 79, of Dublin, passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2024. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Minton Atkins; parents, Theodore Judd and Virginia Covey Atkins; and brothers, Dean and David Atkins.

Survivors include his special sister, Melissa “Missy” Elkins; special nephew, T.J. Wirt; nephew, Ben Wirt; siblings and their spouses, Carol Hall, Bobby (Betsy) Atkins, Suzanne (Terry) Vaughan, Sandra (Daniel) McCoy, Vickey (Darrell) Woodyard, Ricky (Donna) Atkins, and Donald (Peggy) Atkins; and many other special friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Pulaski County.

Missy and T.J. would like to extend her thanks to Medi Hospice and Andy and Angie Huff for the care that they provided Dennis.

