Dorothy “Dot” Crowell Tester, 95, of Lynchburg, passed away in Williamsburg on December 25, 2023. She was the wife of the late James Carlton Tester for sixty-six years. Born in Pulaski, Virginia on March 12, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Ohmer Oreal Crowell and the late Thelma Repass Crowell. Dorothy graduated from Madison College (now James Madison University) in 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. Upon graduation, she taught second grade in Pulaski prior to beginning a family.

Dorothy was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and for many years was an active member of the Lynchburg Women’s Club, Lynchburg Garden Club, and Patches ‘n Pieces Quilt Club.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Ohmer O. Crowell, Jr., and Douglas R. Crowell. Left behind to cherish her memory are her two sons, David Tester and Thomas Tester (Linda); two daughters, Donna Powers (Stephen) and Martha Carroll; four grandchildren, Ashley Meyers, Megan Stetson, Aaron Powers and Michael Carroll; five great grandchildren, Joshua Meyers, Blake Meyers, Natalie Meyers, McKenna Meyers and Elijah Stetson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2:00pm with the Reverend Dennis S. Roberts officiating. Inurnment will follow at the church columbarium. A reception will be held in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenWilliamsburg.com