Michael Lanty Ervine, age 50 of Bessemer City, North Carolina and formerly of Pulaski passed away Friday, December 29, 2023 at the Atrium Health/Hospital in Charlotte, NC. Born December 31, 1972 in Ontario, Canada he was the son of the late Larry Kent Ervine and Betty Jane Ball Ervine. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Wanda Sue Ervine.

Michael was a graduate of Radford High School and a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his

Sons – Tyler Michael (Amanda) Ervine – FL, Travis Larry Ervine – Dublin

Granddaughter – Emma K. Ervine – FL

Brother – Scott (Holly) Ervine – GA

Sister – Candace Brown – GA

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Wednesday, January 10, 2023 at the Bower Funeral Home, Chapel – Pulaski with Pastor Tony Eads officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin where he will receive full military honors.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home. To sign Michael’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements.