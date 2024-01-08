June 7, 1967 to January 2, 2024

Rhonda Elaine Swim Johnston, 56, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Pulaski on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. She was a beloved educator of Pulaski County Schools.

She is survived by her daughters, Jessica and Abigail Johnston; mother, Ruth Mae Wilburn; sister, Donna Batzel (John); nephews, Adam Batzel and Ben Batzel (Kelley); best friend Sandra Hill; and many other dear cousins, family and friends. Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, Donald Lee Swim.

Rhonda had a ready smile, a kind heart, and a bright and fun spirit that was contagious to be around. Many things brought her joy including hanging out with family, playing trivia games, watching old movies, and following her favorite sports teams, the Virginia Tech Hokies and the St Louis Cardinals.

Rhonda dearly loved the students she worked with, the wonderful athletes of Special Olympics, and the valued colleagues she has worked alongside for many years. Her work in education and Special Olympics filled her heart with joy. Rhonda was committed to fundraising for Special Olympics, her favorite fundraiser being the NRV Polar Plunge. For many years, Rhonda has served as team captain for the awesome Pulaski County Plungers.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the annual Polar Plunge that benefits local Special Olympics. The Polar Plunge, dear to Rhonda’s heart, will be held in February, and we hope to set a record for her team’s fundraising success. Link to benefit Rhonda’s team, Pulaski County Plungers Area 9 is listed below: https://impact.specialolympicsva.org/fundraiser/5026294

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Rhonda will be laid to rest in Sunset Cemetery in Christiansburg at a private graveside service.

The Johnston family are in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

